ANGLETON — Angleton Christian School’s Turrific Turkey Teacher Contest gave students the opportunity to give back to the community for Thanksgiving. Each teacher placed a turkey on the wall in the hallway and students brought in money to buy feathers that could be added to those turkeys, all in an effort to help their teacher win the contest and raise money to help the Brazosport community.
“We let all the students know that this was a fundraiser to help needy families during the holiday season,” said Patty Vandaveer, vice principal and technology administrator for the school.
The feathers were purchased by Melania Gutierrez, principal for the elementary school, and students could purchase them for a range of prices, including a quarter for a small feather and a dollar for a bigger, metallic one.
“Some of them brought $20,” Vandaveer said. “Some of them brought more than that.”
The students raised $2,641.30, which will be divided up among several causes, including a donation to the Friends of the Community Food Pantry in Angleton, a donation to an Angleton Christian teacher battling cancer and sponsorships for families at Christmas.
The school celebrated the end of the contest with an assembly for pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students, which included crowning the winning teacher, Leslie Segovia, with 2,260 feathers, and turkey bowling and yam rolling fun for the students.
Segovia and her kindergarten class presented a check for $700 to Helen Patterson from the food pantry. The money will go toward purchasing food for community families, Patterson said.
The Food Pantry provides food for an average of 750 to 800 people every month, Patterson said.
“I would say we spend about $1,000 a month to furnish food for these people,” she said. “With the holidays, it’s a little bit more because we’ll give them turkeys and all the fixings.”
Gutierrez said she wants students to understand they helping people outside the school.
“What we’re trying to drive home with the kids is that not only does it just impact our school, but we’re going to help our community in general,” she said. “Our goal is for them to know that we give back to the community and that’s an important part of being a Christian, but it’s also an important part of being a great person.”
