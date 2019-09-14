LAKE JACKSON — Two unlikely mishaps during a Willow Drive drainage project interfered with gas and internet service to nearby homes, officials say.
A gas line was cut Sept. 3, which was responded to and “shut down very quickly” the same day, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Wednesday, a worker accidentally punctured a half-inch fiber optic cable, cutting out phone and internet service to numerous customers until its repair Thursday, Engineering Technician Eddie Herrera said.
The drainage construction on Willow Drive is part of a $637,731.25 project to improve Willow Drive, Blossom Street and Daisy Street, according to meeting documents. John D. Mercer & Associates, Inc. engineered the project and RAC Industries LLC is the contractor, the documents state.
The blame for these two mishaps does not lie with the contractor, or any one party, City Engineer Sal Aguirre said.
When workers were digging to put in larger drainage culverts on Willow Drive, they cleaned off the top of existing boxes and hooked a 2-inch gas main line and tore it in half, Herrera said. This happened because it wasn’t marked as it should have been, he said.
The utility company hires a locate company to mark lines out in the field, Herrera said. The workers didn’t see that gas line on the computer system, so the contractor never saw it until he cut it, he said.
CenterPoint responded to fix the rupture and already submitted plans to reroute the gas main line out of that area, Herrera said.
On Wednesday, CenterPoint came out to brace a telephone pole near the drainage culverts that will be replaced, Herrera said. The contractors have to dig down to 7 feet to put the boxes in, and the telephone pole is only 5 feet into the ground, which is standard and the reasoning for the brace, he said.
As a worker climbed on the pole with special shoes with spikes meant for climbing, one of the spikes punctured a fiber optic cable, Herrera said. Fiber optic cables are small but carry service to many houses, he said.
AT&T came out Thursday and repaired the puncture that was “not much bigger than a pinhole,” Herrera said.
This is a six-month project, but street closure on Willow Drive should only last for a couple of weeks, he said. The meeting documents predict completion in February.
These were uncommon instances in this project, Herrera said.
“There are a lot of moving parts there, and it just so happens that these guys were involved in both of them,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.