IOWA COLONY — An Angleton woman died after crashing her vehicle into the back of a tractor-trailer on Highway 288, officials say.
Sarah Trevino, 55, died at the scene of the crash Thursday morning about a quarter-mile south of Iowa Colony, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said.
A 32-year-old Spring man was driving a tractor-trailer northbound when he slowed to turn east onto CR 64, Woodard said. Trevino, driving a Chevrolet Traverse, crashed into the back of the trailer, he said.
The drivers were the only people involved, Woodard said. The crash happened about 9:10 a.m. and authorities partially closed the road for about three hours, Woodard said.
