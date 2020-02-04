LAKE JACKSON — Every year, the Super Bowl spawns thousands of parties across the nation where people often dress up, eat and down a steady supply of adult beverages. For those in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction, this can cause stress to participate in the national football celebration.
Led by Brazos Place Behavioral Health Center and the Alcohol Drug and Psychological Treatment facilities, Super Sober Sunday provided an opportunity for those in recovery to watch the game in a safe environment.
“We just really saw a need last year for something like this and rushed something together and it was really successful, so this year we put a lot more planning into it,” said Joe Gardzina, CEO of Brazos Place and ADAPT programs. “Any major event, especially if you haven’t been sober for a long time, is hard because they’re built around alcohol.”
The main goal of the event is to create a safe place for those in all stages of recovery, Gardzina said.
“There’s always so many feelings, people doing the same thing the same way for so long,” he said. “When you take away someone’s primary coping skill, whether it be drugs or alcohol or both, and you have a major event like the Super Bowl that’s centered around a party, it puts people in limbo.”
Another goal of the event was to get people together to share stories of recovery.
“You get to see that people are doing this long-term,” Gardzina said. “Alcoholics and addicts generally isolate themselves; the ability to get better together is better for everybody.”
Super Sober Sunday coordinates with local drug rehabilitation programs.
“We coordinate a lot of our resources with the justice system,” Gardzina said. “We have people here from Judge Lori Rickert’s DUI court and Judge Pat Sebesta’s drug court as well as outside programs.”
Sebesta requires Super Sober Sunday as part of his rehabilitation program for drug offenders.
“Events like this are important because people with substance abuse disorder know they can come here to a sober environment and they can reprogram and learn that they can go to events like this that are free of alcohol and drugs,” Sebesta said.
A very important part of recovery is attending social events like meetings, seminars, and programs, he said.
“Isolation, in people with substance-abuse disorders, is probably the worst thing for recovery,” he said.
At large events such as Super Bowl parties, people can feel pressured to drink.
“One of my guys in recovery said, ‘This is the only drug you use that you have to explain why you’re not using’,” Rickert said. “People ask, ‘Why aren’t you drinking?’ and it adds a lot of pressure.”
Evie Abundo, who is three years into recovery ,returned to Super Sober Sunday voluntarily after being required to attend a year ago
“My mentality is to give back what was so freely given to me,” she said. “We’re all like family. We all have something in common. We’re here for fellowship. Meeting people new to recovery, I see myself. It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come and where I don’t want to go back to.”
