Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle possible late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle possible late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.