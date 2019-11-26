CLUTE — A resident accidentally left a stove burner on high rather than off, leading to a close call, Clute Fire Chief Mike Doucet said.
The department responded to an apartment fire call in the 200 block of Hackberry Street at 10:09 p.m. Saturday, according to the police call log.
“What it ended up being was a resident left a pot of beans burning,” Doucet said.
The resident in an adjacent apartment smelled something burning and had a smoke alarm go off, Doucet said. Firefighters went door to door and entered the apartment with the pot of beans in question, he said.
The pot was extremely hot and on the verge of erupting in flames, but the firefighters got it out without any fire damage, Doucet said. The department helped clear smoke out of some units, and no one was injured, he said.
The fire marshal investigated to make sure all smoke detectors were properly functioning, Doucet said.
