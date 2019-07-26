FREEPORT — This weekend, the community has a chance to experience the Hawaiian culture first-hand during Freeport’s ninth annual Kidfest at the Freeport Historical Museum and Park.
The theme this year is a Hawaiian luau party, offering tropical music, a hula performance and a Tahitian fire dance to wrap up the activities.
The entire event, including activities and food, is free to the public and open to anyone interested, Freeport Historical Museum Director LeAnn Strahan said.
Other activities include inflatable water slides, obstacle courses, an exotic petting zoo and rock climbing walls. Pizza, hot dogs, sno-cones and drinks will be served free of charge.
“This event offers our community a free, fun evening out,” Strahan said.
She and the museum staff look forward to the event each year. They enjoy choosing the theme, planning and being able to see it all come together in the end, Strahan said.
“It’s just so much fun and so rewarding to see all these children of all different ages having such a blast,” she said.
The entire city is excited about the event’s theme this year and the chance for everyone in the community to unite and have some fun, City Manager Tim Kelty said.
“The Hawaiian theme is going to be a lot of fun,” he said. “I am really excited about it.”
KidFest also lets children have a final party this summer, Kelty said.
“They are getting ready to go back to school,” he said. “This is their end of summer hurrah. It gives them one more thing to look forward to.”
Kidfest is a community appreciation event sponsored by the city of Freeport and sponsors including MEGlobal, BASF, Top Coat, H-E-B, Arlan’s Market and Port Freeport.
The museum staff is grateful for the supporters who allow them the opportunity to bring the community together by offering a unique opportunity to gather and enjoy free fun-filled activities.
“Local families look forward to this event all summer,” Stahan said. “It’s a great way to draw people to historic downtown Freeport.”
