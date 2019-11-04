Mirabeau B. Lamar, the newly elected Texas president, was one of Albert Sidney Johnston’s friends and admirers and appointed Johnston as the Republic’s secretary of war.
At that time, only a few years after the Battle of San Jacinto, there was no war with Mexico, which had too many other problems to worry about besides regaining Texas.
Lamar, however, was considerably less conciliatory with the country’s Indians than his predecessor, Sam Houston, had been, and was much less inclined to overlook minor depredations and disturbances.
With Lamar’s blessing, Johnston organized an expedition that was designed to remove the Cherokee tribe from east Texas.
It was something Johnston had long felt was needed. As he had explained in 1839, this tribe and its associates were occupying land that “had the effect to estrange” the eastern part of Texas from the west, and the north from the south.
Johnston biographer Charles P. Roland wrote that although political expediency “was not the cause” of Lamar’s decision to remove the Cherokees, it may well “have been a spur to the action.”
As had been the case since Europeans first settled in the New World, Texas settlers felt they were entitled to utilize the land the Indians had claimed for many generations.
The Cherokees’ semi-secret cooperation with the Mexican government was a situation they were unwilling to tolerate. Lamar directed that Johnston remedy the situation.
Probably as a result of Sam Houston’s well-known friendship with the Indians, a report began to circulate that Houston had maligned Johnston’s efforts in that regard.
Having heard of this, Johnston promised on Jan. 5, 1840, to hold Houston “accountable for his words.”
Houston responded two days later in a letter he addressed to Samuel May Williams, denying that he had disparaged Johnston.
As far as he knew, Houston said, nothing had occurred that could “change the estimation in which he held Johnston’s high and honorable bearing.”
As it turned out, Johnston’s attempt to expel the Cherokees failed to protect the people living in the disputed area. Although the Indians left briefly, they returned to raid those living on their former property, killing settlers and burning their cabins.
Despite peace treaties signed by the Comanche chiefs, members of that tribe immediately broke their agreements, killing two men and kidnapping a young girl on their return home.
It was Johnston’s responsibility as Lamar’s new secretary of war to quell problems that had arisen in both Gonzales and San Antonio, and he sent additional soldiers there immediately after taking office.
An attack on a Comanche village followed, but the soldiers withdrew after killing a number of the Indians, reporting they had retreated because of the numbers opposing them.
More skirmishes followed, and while the war with the Cherokees ended, all available soldiers were shifted by Johnston to the west to meet this new threat.
Chiefs of these tribes sought a treaty, but Lamar suspected their motive, believing they sought gifts without having any intention of stopping their attacks on the Texas settlers.
It was an era when the Republic of Texas was perpetually short of sufficient funds, and when the currency in circulation was continually subject to “discount.”
Johnston, who was lonely for his children, and possibly for a Kentucky belle in whom he had expressed romantic interest, was tired of his current lot.
Despite his love for Texas, he told a friend that he felt like an exile, standing “alone without a relative.” His continuing financial crunch exacerbated this mood, as the wealth he had hoped to acquire through land speculation had failed to materialize.
He had sold much of the property he formerly owned in the United States to finance an investment in land located in East Texas. Only afterward did he learn that the title to the Texas property was flawed.
Through the remainder of his relatively short life, he would continue his efforts to clear the title to this land. Finally, in March of 1840, he resigned his post as the Republic’s secretary of war.
His successors would later meet in San Antonio in an effort to end hostilities by the Comanche tribe.
It quickly became apparent, however, that the Indians had no intention of surrendering all their prisoners or otherwise complying with terms of the proposed agreement.
In a biography of Johnston, his son, William Preston Johnston, wrote of the incident in 1839, when the Comanche chiefs came under a white flag at President Houston’s invitation to discuss a treaty. They received gifts in appreciation for their presence.
En route home, and while still under the white flag, they killed two men within sight of the town of Gonzales, and they took the 14-year-old daughter of settler Bird Lockhart. A short time later they killed a party of six men near San Antonio.
In the fall of that year, Comanches came to San Antonio and reported they wanted to make a treaty. They were told that no discussion would be possible until all their white prisoners were released.
When the talks began, the Lockhart girl was surrendered, but she was the only prisoner they brought. According to Johnston’s biographer, the girl showed signs of brutal treatment.
Her hair had been singed off, and “she had suffered cruelly from other ill-usage.” The Indians did not bring the 13 other prisoners they were known to have taken, apparently hoping to extort a greater ransom by surrendering them one at a time.
Next week: Johnston returns to Kentucky to ma rry again.
