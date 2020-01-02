A roll-over crash on New Year’s Eve injured a driver but did not did not involve any other vehicles.
Police responded at about 2:40 p.m. to a crash on FM 1462 near CR 568 where a driver’s vehicle had flipped over several times, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Stephen Woodard.
Luis Nadas, a 47-year-old man from Rosharon, was driving a 1996 Dodge Viper westbound when he lost control of the vehicle and it flipped over several times, Woodard said.
Nadas showed signs of intoxication, so a blood draw was performed at UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus and Nadas was left to be treated for any injuries sustained as a result of the crash, Woodard said.
Woodard said he does not know the extent of Nadas’ injuries or the results of the blood draw, and the crash is still under investigation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.