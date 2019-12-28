CLUTE — No foul play is suspected in the death of an 81-year-old man who was found dead near his home Friday morning, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
At about 8 a.m., police officers located the body of a man near his residence on Main Street and confirmed it was the missing man, Fitch said.
Family members reported that they had not seen the man for some time and were concerned for his safety, Fitch said.
“Basically, an elderly gentleman hadn’t been seen for about the last week or so,” Fitch said. “The family had contacted us, but we started looking into it when Meals on Wheels contacted us to let us know the man hadn’t been getting his meals.”
Police officers previously searched the home and could not find the man anywhere, though the residence was in very poor shape, Fitch said.
The police department was trying to work with the man to get him some better care with Adult Protection Services prior to his death, Fitch said.
Family members took to social media to ask the community for help after the man went missing last week.
“Our uncle ... has been missing for several days,” wrote family member Sherilyn David Nixon. “The police say his wallet (with cash in it) was laying on his table. His dog had no water or food and he was nowhere to be found. He lives alone with no transportation.”
Attempts to reach Nixon were unsuccessful as of Friday evening.
The Clute Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the extraction of the man from his property and an autopsy was ordered, Fitch said.
The man’s cause of death is still under investigation while autopsy results are pending, Fitch said.
