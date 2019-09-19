Cassy Lafitte woke up at 4 a.m. Wednesday and saw her slippers floating in about 3 inches of water. Her entire floor was flooded.
Renting a home on Oyster Street in Surfside Beach, Lafitte said she was nervous when she saw the scene in her bedroom.
“I wanted to unplug everything in my house,” she said. “I flipped the breakers off, got my dog out. I was a wreck. If this is a tropical storm, wait ’til there’s a hurricane.”
Picking up as much as she could and moving things off the floor, Lafitte, her boyfriend and her dog evacuated their home just before 9 a.m. as water continued to rise.
“We have another place to stay and we’re going to go back to the home and see if we can get some stuff out now that the rain has stopped,” Lafitte said Wednesday afternoon.
Several streets filled with water, causing impassable roadways for several hours Wednesday morning as heavy rain continued to pour on Surfside Beach, including parts of Bluewater Highway.
City workers were told to stay home as Mayor Larry Davison assessed the situation before sunrise.
Those living west of the bridge on a vacuum pump sewer system were urged to conserve water.
While several area businesses remained open, Kitty’s Purple Cow released a statement that it would close Wednesday and resume normal business hours Friday.
“Tropical Storm Imelda shut us down today at 2 p.m,” a statement made by the restaurant Tuesday evening said. “Doesn’t look good tomorrow either.”
Heavy rainfall stopped about 2 p.m. Wednesday as the storm moved east, according to the National Weather Service.
“I’m just very grateful with an estimated 12 inches of rain that was dropped in 24 hours, more residential damage was not done,” Surfside resident Michelle Booth said Wednesday afternoon.
In River’s End, the kids were “having a blast.”
“There’s no school and there’s water,” Tonya Pollard said.
But her son, 11-year-old Trey Pollard, takes his role seriously when the water gets high. He gets in the motorboat and picks up paper and trash, he said.
This time, a freezer floated around a few houses and landed partially in the street. He said it was his priority to move it Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s pretty much the routine I do when the water gets this high,” Trey Pollard said.
There are a few houses in River’s End that flood regularly from rainfall events — the weather station on Frank Jones’ property showed 19.32 inches since Monday began — like the “weekend house” of Kelly Chapman’s neighbor, he said.
“It happens to him a lot,” Chapman said.
In the River’s End area of Brazoria, they’re used to it, Chapman said while wearing a shirt with an image of a hurricane and the words, “This is why we can’t have nice things.”
“It’s not the first one or the last one,” he said.
Though Pollard’s family is still living in a travel trailer after Hurricane Harvey’s flooding deemed their house a total loss in 2017, they don’t live in fear, she said.
“When you live down here as long as we’ve lived down here, it is what it is,” Tonya Pollard said. “We don’t get excited about it.”
Trey Pollard felt a “spook” when he heard loud thunder and saw flashes of lighting about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, he said.
Portions of FM 2918 were covered in water, but their trusty mail delivery woman still brought their mail Wednesday afternoon, Tonya Pollard said.
“If she can make it down the roads, she’s bringing our mail,” she said.
As they did during Harvey, the River’s End community always takes care of its own, she said.
