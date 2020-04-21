LAKE JACKSON
Everybody serves at Brazos Pointe church, Lead Pastor Greg Pickering said.
The church exemplifies its motto as its congregation gave back with a food and supply drive Sunday.
Brazos Pointe Globalocal Minister Leah McMullen organized a community drive for food and toiletries to be distributed to local food pantries.
“There was a lot of people reaching out in the church wanting to serve, and so we were trying to think of a good way to get the whole church involved,” McMullen said. “We came up with a drive-thru so people didn’t have to get out of their cars.”
Soon after the drive-thru opened, the church was flooded with residents dropping off donations.
“We started only 15 minutes ago and we have a ton of food,” McMullen said Sunday afternoon. “We were really surprised because this is supposed to go two hours.”
McMullen was in contact with local food banks including Brazosport Cares, Brazoria County Dream Center, The Food Basket and ActionS Inc. to find their needs.
“I called them and asked what their greatest need was as far as donations and we compiled a list,” she said. “All of our volunteer pantries still need volunteers, but donations are also a big need.”
Brazosport Cares received more than 1,700 pounds of donations, including 679 pounds of produce, 788 pounds of groceries and 261 pounds of hygiene items.
“They did a big donation this morning, it was incredible,” said Nicole Larson of Brazosport Cares. “We have such a compassionate and giving community, and this helps keep the shelves stocked because we have a hard time obtaining some of these items.”
A majority of church members contacted the church asking to help in any way they could, Pickering said.
“One of the first things we did when everything shut down was call all our members who attend to ask if they need anything,” he said. “We had very few ask for things, but so many people asked how they could help.”
The drive-thru was open to all community members.
“It was for anybody in the community to drop off,” McMullen said. “We have a good-sized church and there’s a lot of people here that wanted to do something and that’s where it started.”
The church has more volunteers than it needs, Pickering said.
“We love to see how supportive everyone is,” he said. “I’m fortunate to be the pastor of a very unselfish church.”
A dozen people offered to help McMullen as volunteers with her food and supply drive.
“It feels really good to have the support of my church family,” she said. “Our church is always looking for a way to be good to the community in a tangible way besides just being a church.”
All the volunteers wore face masks and gloves.
“It’s uncomfortable, but it’s a small thing,” Pickering said. “It’s worth the safety of my church volunteers and community members.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.