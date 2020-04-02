PEARLAND — John W. Shaw visited his parents John Shaw Sr. and Ellen Shaw on March 14. They spent time together and everything seemed normal. However, this is the last time he would get to hear his mother laugh.
“She started exhibiting an inkling of symptoms the evening of March 15 and 16,” son John W. Shaw said. “The next Tuesday she called and it sounded like she had the flu; she was fearful she had the virus.”
After Shaw left his mother’s house, he maintained contact with his parents over the phone.
“I was trying to manage everything over the phone with my dad,” Shaw said. “We talked about her symptoms to see if she was OK. At one point he decided to call 911.”
After her vitals came back fine with the EMTs, Ellen went to an Urgent Care a couple days later.
“The Urgent Care told her to go to an ER right away,” Shaw said. “Her oxygen was really low and her vitals were subpar. My dad took her to Memorial Hermann.”
After staying in the hospital for two nights, Ellen, 79, was released to her home the weekend of March 20.
“They had her on an IV and gave her antibodies, then they tested her for the coronavirus,” Shaw said. “They said there wasn’t anything else they could do for her and the test results would come back in five days.”
Shaw was concerned for his mother before the test results came in because her lungs were already damaged.
“She had pulmonary fibrosis of the lungs,” Shaw said. “I think one of her lungs was worse than the other but she had it in both. She had oxygen at home and a machine to measure it with.”
The ICU could not keep her unless she needed a ventilator, Shaw said.
“When she came home from the hospital she began to spiral down over the weekend with her symptoms,” Shaw said. “She got checked into Houston Methodist on March 23 and they immediately put her on a ventilator.”
The hospital had her on a ventilator until March 28, but she showed no signs of recovering.
“They took her off on the 28 and she passed the early morning of March 29,” Shaw said. “It took seven days for Memorial Hermann to get us the coronavirus results back, but at that point we already knew.”
Although Shaw did not get to see her after their visit on March 14, he treasured the moments he had with her.
“A lot of the peace came from the last visit I had with her,” Shaw said. “Not thinking that was the last time we would see her, we spent a few joyous hours and it wasn’t something we could plan. If you were to plan your last meeting together that’s all you could think about. We didn’t have to think about any of that stuff.”
Due to pandemic protocols, Ellen died without any loved ones at her bedside.
“We weren’t allowed to be with her and that was the hardest part of all of this,” Shaw said. “We had the option to video call and see her but she wouldn’t be able to see us because she was sedated. From our home, each family member called in and the nurse put the phone to her ear so we could speak to her.”
Although her name wasn’t released when she died, Shaw wants people to remember his mother as more than a number.
“My mom was an interior designer and an artist,” Shaw said. “She did lots of crafts and faberge eggs that she painted. She never made tons of money doing it but was always very generous.”
Shaw describes his mother as very generous and giving.
“My mom did things for so many of my friends and their parents,” Shaw said. “She would want to do for others anything in her wheelhouse of artistry. Over the years, if someone had a need she would always try to fill it.”
A week before Ellen passed, her husband John Shaw Sr. began to exhibit symptoms.
“Thankfully my dad is doing pretty well,” Shaw said. “He’s had symptoms for 10 days and tested positive on Monday. He’s been checking in with a Brazoria County health department nurse every morning.”
Shaw, a pastor at Church Project, has used his faith to help him through his mothers passing.
“The rock that keeps me steady and grounds me is my faith,” Shaw said. “I began to follow my faith because of my parents, together we’re a strong family. It has given me a peace that surpasses what I can understand.”
Along with his faith, Shaw has found his community very supportive emotionally and physically.
“The friends and family we have just given us an outpouring of love,” Shaw said. “Not just Facebook likes and loves and comments, it’s the genuine phone calls and texts we’ve received. It’s helped get me and my family through.”
