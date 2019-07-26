LAKE JACKSON — As exciting as it is to build and open new plants, industry leaders are just as proud to say they are continuing their regular operations to serve their customers and keep their employees safe, three local site leaders said at the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County luncheon Thursday.
The quarterly meeting at the Courtyard by Marriott highlighted the growth and success of Freeport LNG, INEOS and Dow Chemical Co.
Mark Mallett, Freeport LNG’s vice president of operations and engineering, said their upcoming operations of Train 1 are very exciting considering the company has been working toward it since 2002.
“These projects take a long time,” Mallett said.
The first train is set to come online in September, then the second and third trains are expected in the first and second quarter of next year, he said. All three trains are sold out to customers including BP and Toshiba, whether they use the liquified natural gas or not, Mallett said. They have a conservative economic model, Mallett said.
“We are going to be around for some time,” he said.
The LNG can get to anywhere it needs to, including Southeast Asia, South America and Europe, Mallett said.
The pretreatment facility near Oyster Creek is up and running, he said, which many people probably discovered July 14 after seeing a flare. The ground flare they’re using looks different from the elevated ones some are used to, but the heat from the flare does not leave Freeport LNG property, he said.
Freeport LNG has gone 11 years without a recordable employee incident and wants to continue to be a good corporate citizen and neighbor, Mallett said.
Safety is one thing INEOS at Chocolate Bayou is continuing to work on and improve its safety, Oligomers Plant Manager Jeff Wolf said, as they also grow their company and build new plants with new capabilities.
INEOS started small and is now the third-largest chemical producers in the world, Wolf said. Chocolate Bayou is one of its four core operating sites out of 175 manufacturing sites in 25 countries, he said.
The company is looking at expanding its oxide productions in the United States, which has been predominantly European-based before, Wolf said.
INEOS recently announced the investment of a 1.2 billion pound Ethylene Oxide-unit and associated downstream ethylene oxide derivatives, according to the INEOS website.
“With the value chain and the gas, with the ethylene, it’s a nice place to build an EO unit,” he said of Chocolate Bayou. The potential startup would be 2024, Wolf said.
“Sanctioning decisions haven’t been made … but it’s a nice, nice investment for the site,” he said.
A new linear alpha olefins unit and associated downstream poly alpha olefins unit are also under construction at the site by INEOS Oligomers, the website states.
At Dow Chemical Co. Texas Operations, Vice President of Operations Rich Wells hopes residents can see Dow in their everyday lives.
When Dow separated from DuPont to become the “New Dow,” the company narrowed its focus to produce fewer products but continued to grow in sales, Wells said.
Dow creates performance material and coatings, which includes paint on cars, he said, adding cars no longer “rust out” because of new technology Dow created.
The company also creates industrial intermediates and infrastructure, including the foam used in mattresses, Wells said, as well as packaging and specialty plastics. This includes consumer goods and flexible packaging, he said.
Though Dow creates these plastics, it doesn’t overlook the effect they have on the environment and is continuously working on ways to recycle and reduce plastic waste, Wells said.
Wells thanked the county commissioners and school district who offer tax abatements and help Dow be successful. Dow’s newest investments include the large ethylene cracker that started up in 2017, on which they are increasing the capacity 25 percent, making it the largest ethylene plant in the world, he said.
“These investments could not have happened without the support of this room,” Wells said.
