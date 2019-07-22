ANGLETON — Brazoria County officials and residents have rallied around Abigail Arias, supporting her and her family over the past several months. But now the family is looking to give back by helping other children suffering from illnesses in the area.
Nearly 2,000 people gathered Sunday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds afternoon in support of Officer Abigail Arias’ newly founded nonprofit, which aims to assist other children battling cancer.
Officer 758’s Cancer Fight is an organization the Arias family said they felt was a natural next step after so many people across the country lent support for Abigail and her current fight with cancer.
“This means the world to us,” said Ruben Arias, Abigail’s father. “This is just how amazing Brazoria County is, that people are willing to come out and support this.”
The Arias family made a grand entrance on a helicopter where shortly after, Abigail was sworn in as an honorary member of Paladins of Justice Law Enforcement and Military Motorcycle Club.
Families enjoyed a petting zoo, carnival games and bounce houses as Abigail mingled with supporters.
For Abigail, her mission is clear.
“If we don’t help the kids fight, they won’t get any better, so we have to help them,” she said.
Organizers hoped to raise $100,000 at the event so the nonprofit can immediately help children in the community who are going through cancer treatment, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said.
“It doesn’t surprise me that so many people are here,” Garivey said. “This is a great community and people are here to support her cause. She has inspired so many people.”
Community businesses and individuals donated numerous items for an auction, Cole Degges played live music, many first responders and city officials volunteered and Capt. Mark’s Seafood donated food for the fundraiser, Garivey said.
Wes Mazurkiewicz, who volunteers with Capt. Mark’s Seafood, said he enjoys being able to give back to the community.
“The awesome thing about an event like this is that the community really comes together. You can just see how this county shines when it comes to helping each other out,” Mazurkiewicz said.
Speaker of the Texas House Dennis Bonnen offered a prayer about strengthening the community through Abigail’s cause.
As people flooded the room, requesting photos with Abigail and her family, Abigail smiled and posed, taking time to visit with everyone who wanted to speak with her.
“We can tell when she’s getting tired, but she’s been really good with everyone so far,” Ruben Arias said.
While this is the first fundraiser of Officer 758’s Cancer Fight, it won’t be the last, as long as the organization is able to help children in the area, Garivey said.
