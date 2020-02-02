Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 17 to Jan. 31:
Christopher Plopper and Shuling Mzhang, Jan. 17
Davon Parnell Johnson and Charnice Latoya Jones, Jan. 17
Eison Jesus Mendiola and Llanes Toffany Ortiz, Jan. 18
Christopher Perez and Kyndall Lynn Smith, Jan. 18
Kelly Ryan Chapman and Sandra Renee Hanna, Jan. 18
Bianca Sandra Reyes and Juan Bonifacio Lopez, Jan. 18
Cana Brennan Quave and Laura Pena, Jan. 19
Jeremy Jarrell Payne and Whitney Deann Floyd, Jan. 19
Dallas Grant Slusser and Jolene Maxine Crawford, Jan. 19
Stephen Ralph Ford and Barbara Steverwald, Jan. 19
Ronald Craig Blue and Latosha Monique Allen, Jan. 19
Tyler James Williams and Shelby Dawn Willson, Jan. 20
Ge Zhang and Xiaoning Ni, Jan. 21
Troy Lee Smith and Dana Marie Pretz, Jan 21
Robert Christopher Green and Jordan Nicole Slough, Jan. 22
Andrew Manwarren and Amanda Sue Adams, Jan. 22
Benjamin Clemmons and Elizabeth Anne Fitts, Jan. 22
Edward Allsteadt and Stephanie Postel, Jan. 22
David Ochoa-Sanchez and Kimberly Denise Day, Jan. 24
Ramiro Velazquez and Rios Yazmin Garcia, Jan. 24
Jerardo Montelongo and Candice Leigh Harmon, Jan. 24
Chelsea Jacquelyn Biles and Justin Chandler Bailey, Jan. 24
John-Christopher Salinas and Danielle Marie Garcia, Jan. 24
Marshall Patrick May and Morgan Elizabeth Wood, Jan. 25
Andre Gilles Trottier and Christina Nicole Vargas, Jan. 25
Jacob Ryan Delgadillo and Cristina Zamora, Jan. 25
Cory Donovan Lyons and Brittany Blake, Jan. 25
James Clayton Ennis and Chantel Dudley, Jan. 26
