ANGLETON — Police are still actively searching for a third person they suspect in a car burglary that took place in early January, according to a news release from the Angleton Police Department.
Just before 1 a.m. Jan. 4, authorities were alerted to an incident in the 1000 block of Atlantic Street, according to the release.
It was discovered three men were robbing a vehicle which was in the parking lot of a mobile home community, the news release states.
The three men ran as officers arrived, the release states.
Sometime later, officers were able to locate two of the men they suspect were involved and charge them with burglary of a vehicle, according to the news release.
One of the men also was charged with evading arrest during the incident, according to online jail records.
Both men face up to a year in prison if convicted of the Class A misdemeanor.
The third man was seen on video surveillance wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt, according to a news release.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding the third suspected car burglar call the Angleton Police Department at 979-849-2383.
