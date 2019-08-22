RICHWOOD — City leaders argued over how much money should be earmarked for a comprehensive drainage study, with one council member saying the $150,000 proposed in the 2019-20 fiscal year budget is too much.
The proposed study follows concerns from residents about inadequate drainage and ways to alleviate water issues, Finance Director John Washburn said. Those concerns stem from widespread flooding following Hurricane Harvey two years ago.
That amount of money set aside for a drainage study is too high, Councilman Mark Brown said, adding he doesn’t trust the engineering firms that have worked for the city in the past.
“Let’s spend the money on what we need,” he said.
Mayor Steve Boykin disagreed, saying the city’s aging water systems need dire attention and residents can’t wait for council to push the study off until the next budget year.
“If we don’t take action, it is going to get worse,” he said during Monday night’s council meeting. “We need to do the best that we can for residents.”
Hurricane Harvey caused hundreds of Richwood homes to flood in late August and early September 2017, as water from the most significant tropical cyclone rainfall event in U.S. history made its way to the Gulf of Mexico.
Residents are trusting the city to make the best decisions, and he seriously wants to restore public faith, Boykin said.
“The prudent thing is let’s keep going forward and not going backward,” he said.
The $150,000 figure is in the high range, Washburn said. He reminded council the budget can be amended at any point, and it is council’s document to change in emergencies and natural disasters.
“Just like any budget, you can choose to change it if the conditions warrant it,” he said.
In other business Monday, council discussed splitting the utility fund into three sources — water, wastewater and solid waste — as each source presents different revenues and expenses. The division would promote transparency and more accurately reflect revenues and expenses, Interim City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi said.
The proposed residential utility base rates would increase by $5.38 for water and by $2.33 for wastewater, which cover the first 2,000 gallons, Koskiniemi said. With a $2.33 increase for trash hauling service, the total increase proposed is $10.54 per customer.
The proposed increases are estimates and will require further review, Koskiniemi said.
“The utility fund has historically been one fund, where utility-related revenues and expenses were not segregated,” she said. “In order to actually ‘true up’ costs, staff had to separate the fund into source of revenue. To reiterate, the voter-approved general obligation bond debt issued this year substantially contributed to the estimated increase in the water base rate.”
Council has a challenging task ahead of it as it seeks to balance revenues and meeting the needs of businesses and residents, Washburn said.
“Every city, regardless of size, there is a balance,” he said. “There is a sweet spot you can get to. That is the goal, to get to that point where you have that sweet spot.”
