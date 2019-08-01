Dodgeball
ANGLETON — Residents can dodge balls for a good cause in a friendly tournament this weekend, with donations going toward helping low-income, uninsured patients.
Community Health Network is hosting its second fundraiser with a dodgeball tournament from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Angleton Junior High School, 1201 E. Henderson Road. Funds will help patients in Brazoria and Galveston counties. Participants must be 18 and older.
The network, established in 2008, helps to provide accessible and affordable healthcare residents in Brazoria County, according to the organization’s website.
The dodgeball tournament concept started as an engaging way to focus on health and wellness after the organization hosted a softball tournament last year, Chief Administrative Officer Penny Pabst said.
“Community Health Network is all about providing high-quality, integrated health and collaborations,” she said. “Community Health Network wanted to host another fun activity but wanted an inside activity.”
Competitive sports are a great way to get sponsors and if adults can help raise money for a good cause, all the better, Pabst said.
“The community gets a good feeling from helping others,” she said. “The fundraising event is a natural way to help others and have fun doing it.”
The festivities will also allow people to have a deeper idea of health care options, board member Gerald Roznovsky said.
“I think it’s very important,” he said. “We will have information so people can understand what the network is all about. The main thing is the networking. That’s a big part of it.”
Pabst said she wants everyone to have a good time at the event and feel their contributions make a difference.
“Perhaps the participants will remember Community Health Network when they encounter someone in their neighborhood or a family friend who is in need of quality health care,” she said.
Register for the event at www.sfachn.org/commu nity-dodgeball-fundraiser.
