OYSTER CREEK — No developers were in attendance, but City Council “hammered out small details” in the proposed Acadia Landing subdivision development agreement with Vernor Material and Equipment, Mayor Justin Mills said.
During Thursday’s meeting in closed-door session, council discussed the agreement and are sending the proposal back to the developers for final approval, Mills said.
“We are working on the details of the contract for the homes and moving on the negotiations,” the mayor said. “No big things yet, just finalizing the verbiage of the contract. Things are looking good.”
They are planning for about 60 homes along Oyster Creek, across from park and commercial property, Mills said. Construction will start upon finalization of the contract agreement with 15 creek-side homes, he said, adding that a group of lakeside homes will be completed within three years.
If the lawyers agree with the contract language and ensure the developers and the Oyster Creek residents are getting the most benefit, the council is prepared to sign the deal next meeting come March 19.
There will be no deal breakers, no drama and no worries, Mills said.
Vernor Material and Equipment and the council had previously reached an impasse, debating what properties should inhabit the proposed subdivision. They since agreed on multiple 2,500-square-foot homes for the subdivision, Mills said. The mayor is relieved about an impending finalization, he said.
“I think everyone is tired of it and wants to get it done but no hasty decisions will be made,” Mills said. “We will put the best interests of our citizens first, not the developers.”
Mills hopes construction can begin as soon as possible.
The city hopes to find worthy candidates to fill their Economic Development Corporation and their Board of Adjustments and Appeals in the coming weeks.
Everyone with relevant experience should bring a resume to city hall, Mills said. Chief Financial Officer and new city manager Lanita Chitwood was elated of the idea of an EDC to help continue the growth of the city, she said.
“I’m very excited about the EDC and what it can do for the city and growth of it to give it a proper facelift,” Chitwood said. “If chosen, I want to make Oyster Creek look more like a city and develop a downtown. That would be my goal.”
