A quarter-century past, I counseled an engineer and his wife. She said in a session, “You never tell me that you love me.”
Without hesitation, he replied in monotone, “I told you I loved you 20 years ago, and nothing has changed.”
He believed it was established, an abiding fact on which she should depend.
Applying his steadfastness to the divine: God’s promises are dependable because he has proclaimed himself to be the same today, yesterday and forever. He could say, “I told you that I love you 2,000 years ago in John 3:16, and nothing has changed.”
In harmony with the above, we can sing this old hymn:
“Standing on the promises that cannot fail.
“When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail.
“By the living Word of God, I shall prevail.
“Standing on the promises of God.”
We can stand on the promises of God because God is reliable. When he proclaimed himself to be holy throughout the Bible, he proclaimed that he can’t be flawed, irresponsible or impure — unholy.
As an Internet site has it: “We can have absolute confidence in God’s reliability to make good on his promises because of his unchanging character.”
Then it would be wise of us to lean into God with loyalty and position ourselves to receive his promises without missing out, right?
Becoming aware of what are his promises, then, is of paramount importance.
I admire families that have a promise box on their dining tables, and as a part of saying the blessing at meals, each family member picks out a promise to read. This tradition assures God’s promises will be on the hearts of all who hear.
It’s as if the selections are chosen by the Holy Spirit since often they are the precise message needed for given moments. Participating family members have inspiring stories to tell.
In addition, some churches, during informal worship services, invite members of the congregation to stand and give testimonies to what God has recently done in their lives. Almost without exception, the testimonies are about how the promises of God have ministered to them, met their needs and opened opportunities of service.
I’ve found “testimony time” to be powerful live-action reports of God at work, making Bible truth of divine love and care current and fresh in modern times.
If your church doesn’t have “testimony time,” it’s easy to do. A leader just asks this question in front of the congregation: “Would anyone like to stand and share about your walk with God?”
The leader needs to be willing to wait a few seconds for congregants to assimilate what they’ll say and gather their courage for public speaking.
In my pastoral days, I had an usher pass around a wireless microphone, and anyone who wanted to speak took his or her turn when the mic was passed along the worshippers in the pews.
The arrangement seemed to free up people since they didn’t have to stand up in front of everyone, and soft voices were amplified for all.
I remember a girl’s testimony from when she and I were teenagers. Gomer (her actual name) stood up in “testimony time,” and she said this: “I wanted to tithe my salary to this church. The only problem was that I didn’t have a job. So, I prayed that God would help me get a job so that I could have money for giving 10 percent. I now have a job, and I just put my tithe in the offering plate.”
That was a half-century ago, and I continue to admire the selfless prayer of 15-year-old Gomer, God granting her prayer and then her report.
I encourage our churches to include “testimony time” on Sunday or Wednesday nights or, perhaps, in church-school classes. Without it, blessings go unreported. With it, documentaries are presented for the advantage of all believers.
Hearing testimonies as a child inspired me. I wanted something to tell. Consequently, I became more alert to what are the promises of God and more aware to God keeping his promises in my life.
Be ever knowing that wide-eyed children are observing and forming opinions. Help them develop confidence in the authenticity of Scripture, and it will last a lifetime as it has for me.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.