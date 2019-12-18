ANGLETON — Two days after a man was shot and killed in Houston, a caller to the Angleton Police Department admitted to the killing and wanted to turn himself in, department spokesman Lt. Lupe Valdez.
Denzell Dewayne Levi, 26, is charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member in the 208th District Court of Houston, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.
The caller, identified as Levi, told the Angleton telecommunications officer he was “upset and scared to turn himself in” but he had shot and killed his stepfather in Houston and intended to surrender to police, according to a news release from the Angleton Police Department.
The telecommunications officer kept the caller on the phone for 15 minutes while calming him down and talked him into coming into the station, a news release states.
A short time after the phone call, Levi drove himself to the station in Angleton and surrendered peacefully, according to a news release.
Police found a weapon inside the car he drove to the station, the news release shows.
Angleton police officers confirmed with the Houston Police Department that it was investigating a shooting from Dec. 11. Both the weapon and Levi were turned over to Houston police investigators, a news release states.
Houston police responded to a shooting at a home in the 2300 block of Charles Street in Houston and found a man who had been shot, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man deceased, a news release states.
“Witnesses said the victim was involved in a verbal confrontation with Levi, which quickly turned into a physical altercation. Levi then shot the victim and threatened his (Levi’s) mother with the gun before fleeing the scene,” a news release shows.
The shooting is still under investigation and Houston police have not made the victim’s name public.
