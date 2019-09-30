DANBURY — Four Lake Jackson teenagers were flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash, officials say.
Their last known conditions were critical but stable, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Stephen Woodard said Sunday afternoon. He could not comment on the specifics of their injuries.
Preliminary information indicates a 16-year-old girl was driving a Chevrolet Malibu west Saturday evening on Spur 28 when she failed to yield while turning left to go south onto Highway 35, Woodard said.
A Ford F-350 pulling a trailer was driving north on Highway 35 and crashed into the driver’s side of the Chevrolet, leaving the teens trapped in the vehicle, he said.
Emergency responders helped free the Chevrolet’s driver, two other 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old man, who all went to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston by helicopter, Woodard said.
The 56-year-old woman driving the Ford and the 27-year-old woman who was a passenger, both of Santa Fe, were not injured, he said.
“Our main thing was just getting those kids LifeFlighted off for their safety,” Woodard said.
At least three of the teens were wearing seat belts, he said, adding it is unknown whether one of the back passengers had a seat belt on.
The crash left Highway 35 closed for more than four hours Saturday, Woodard said. The crash was at 8:20 p.m., he said.
Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey confirmed that Brazoswood High School students were involved.
“Please join us in keeping our students and their families in your thoughts and prayers,” Massey said.
The school will have extra support available today as needed, he said.
(3) entries
She was probably texting while driving.
Prayers for these young people.
This accident was traumatic for ALL involved. Please keep them in your prayers.
