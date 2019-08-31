Gulf bacteria at Surfside decreases to normal levels
After almost a month, normal levels of bacteria were reported at all eight Surfside Beach monitoring stations for the Texas Beach Watch program under the Texas General Land Office.
Several locations reported having high levels of enterococci bacteria for most of August, reports indicated.
A Texas Commission on Environmental Quality investigation into whether the bacteria levels were related to a raw sewage leak in the village is ongoing, agency spokeswoman Marty Otero said.
As of Friday afternoon, Surfside Beach checkpoints remain in good condition ahead of Labor Day weekend.
Man indicted in FM 2004 deaths has trial date set
A man accused of causing a major accident in June that left two people dead is scheduled to be in court for trial at 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Brazoria County Courthouse in Angleton.
A Brazoria County grand just indicted Ulysses Fuentes-Mendoza on an intoxication manslaughter charge this month after the Brazoria County Crime Lab determined his blood alcohol content was almost double the legal limit the night of the accident, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The 28-year-old Fuentes-Mendoza was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade south on FM 2004 when he crossed into oncoming traffic at high speed and hit a 1993 Ford Festiva in which two men, a 39-year-old from Clute and 47-year-old from San Luis Pass, were inside, according to court records. The Festiva’s occupants died at the scene.
If convicted of the second-degree felony, Fuentes-Mendoza faces up to 20 years in prison.
Murder trial postponed
T he trial for Frank Seidule, an Angleton man charged with murder in the shooting death of his roommate, has been reset for Nov. 4, according to online records. It previously had been set for Tuesday.
The trial is now set for about two years after the November 2017 death of 36-year-old Lewis Watson.
Seidule has remained free since Nov. 1, when 239th District Judge Pat Sebesta reduced his bond by $75,000 to bring the total down to $200,000.
Seidule also is accused of two counts of aggravated assault for threatening two women with a deadly weapon, according to the probable cause affidavit.
He faces up to life in prison if convicted.
