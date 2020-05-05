CLUTE — Brazosport ISD’s first virtual career fair will be Thursday, and officials expect more participation than they’ve had for in-person fairs over the last several years, Superintendent Danny Massey said Monday.
“We’re very excited to host a virtual career fair,” Massey said. “Our HR department and Ms. Kirschner did a great job of … creating this really innovative option for us to still be able to find quality candidates for the various positions in our district.”
Brazosport ISD officials invited those who already applied for one of the 75 open positions in the district, as well as anyone they’ve met at previous career fairs, Chief Human Resources Officer Kristi Kirschner said. They’ve also extended invitations to universities whose career fairs they normally attend so graduating students can be aware of the event, she said.
“We’re sharing it out at multiple different levels to gain as much traction and momentum,” Kirschner said.
The career fair is being done through a partnership with the Jobs Connected online platform, and those who would like to participate can register online at jobsconnected.com/bisd, she said.
“The unique thing is this is not only for teachers,” Kirschner said.
There also are jobs posted for the child nutrition, custodial and maintenance, and transportation departments, she said.
“We have 1,800 employees in Brazosport ISD,” Massey said. “We believe we have an outstanding district with outstanding salaries and benefits, and we’re one of the largest employers in the entire area.”
From 9 a.m. until noon Thursday, there will be a virtual campus visit forum, where participants will be able to select a campus to enter a video conferencing session, Kirschner said. There will be a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m., after which candidates can sign up for a one-on-one conversation with campus leaders until 3 p.m., she said.
From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Brazosport ISD will send invitations through Jobs Connected to select participants for more in-depth, formal interviews, Kirschner said.
“We’re looking to recruit, develop and retain highly effective staff in all areas where we currently have a vacancy,” Kirschner said.
Brazosport ISD believes every child deserves the highest quality education, and that everyone is accountable for student success in the classroom and beyond it, Kirschner said. District students find purpose with connection through their schools, and collaborative partnerships are vital to strengthening the learning experience, she said.
“We’re looking for somebody who’s gonna want to contribute to each one of those beliefs,” Kirschner said.
