ANGLETON — On a day that saw the county’s highest number of recoveries at 21 people, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta continues to encourage people to be careful and practice social distancing.
“I’m glad we got a good number of recoveries again today,” Sebesta said. “That’s always a great thing to hear. It wasn’t too long ago we had 23 in a day so I’m glad we are below our high water marks.”
As the estimated April 22 peak of the virus approaches, Brazoria County stayed steady with 13 people testing positive Thursday.
Since April 10, the county has averaged around 11 cases per day, which is a decrease from the previous six days, which averaged 13 cases per day. Sebesta cites people taking the virus more seriously and improved testing as signs for the improvements.
“There are plenty of opportunities and places to be tested,” he said. “We are a month into no school, no church congregations, no sports, no rodeo, and bars and restaurants closing to the public so people aren’t gathering as much. I see people wearing masks and distancing and it’s working.”
Despite promising figures, Sebesta indicates it is still too early to assume any trends, he said.
Pearland continued being the most affected city in the county, adding another six cases Thursday.
The city now has 150 people who have tested positive, which totals nearly 53 percent of the county’s case count.
Pearland patients included men in their 40s, 50s, 70s, and 30s, and women in their 20s and 40s.
Three male Stringfellow inmates in their 40s, 50s, and 70s also tested positive bringing the Rosharon prison’s total to 13 cases.
Despite outbreaks in prisons, nursing homes and assisted living centers have been untouched by the virus, Sebesta said.
“So far our senior living centers are in good shape,” Sebesta said. “God help us if we get an outbreak in our homes.”
A West Columbia man in his 50s, an Angleton woman in her 30s and two Manvel boys between 10 and 19 also tested positive for the virus Thursday, according to county numbers.
