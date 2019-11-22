CLUTE — Not every family has easy access to food, and it can be even more difficult if money is tight around the holidays. Clute Intermediate School is doing its part to help make sure that doesn’t mean families go hungry this season.
On Wednesday, students and administrators partnered with Houston Food Bank to give back to the Brazosport community by helping to provide food for families before the holidays. A mobile food truck from the food bank brought roughly 11,000 pounds of food, which members of the community were invited to come collect.
“We’re kind of serving everybody in the community,” Allyson Garcia said. As the Communities In Schools Coordinator for Clute Intermediate, she coordinated the event with the Houston Food Bank. “They don’t have to have students that go to this school, they don’t have to be from the city of Clute, they don’t have to provide any paperwork for income or anything.”
Anybody was welcome to get food at no cost, she said.
People who attended were asked only to sign their names in a notebook so Garcia could count how many families were helped, and then visitors were able to grab a cart and walk around the truck to get what they wanted.
Food items available included cooked meat, three kinds of beans, boxes of macaroni and fresh fruit.
They’ll schedule this event about once a month, and the next date they’re planning for is Dec. 11, Garcia said.
“Hopefully this will help out all of our families a lot, especially as it’s tough around the holidays,” she said.
Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Clute Intermediate’s Interact Club helped distribute the food. The event was held primarily after school, so kids donated their own time to help out.
“They are really enjoying it, and it’s a good experience for them,” Monica Sevedge said. She teaches seventh-grade Texas history at Clute Intermediate and is the Interact Club sponsor. She hopes the experience teaches students they can give back to the community without having to give anything more than their time.
The Houston Food Bank recently lost almost 2 million pounds of refrigerated food to an ammonia leak, but the loss didn’t really affect Clute Intermediate’s event, Garcia said.
“We were a little concerned about it, but they said they had a lot of local communities that reached out and gave a lot of donations to help restock the mobile trucks that they have,” she said. “They made sure that we had enough to where we could help out as much as possible.”
