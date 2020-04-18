My b est advice for those who aren’t being called into novel coronavirus is to be careful, pray and rest.
Rest as opposed to worrying, fretting and stewing over the virus and its devastation. Unceasingly agonizing over the pandemic only serves to exhaust those who must receive the baton at some point and return America to the column of progress.
Rest restores creativity, energy and determination. When one rests, he or she begins to sense renewal. It’s not something that one wills; it is a natural occurrence in human nature.
Rest. Such an easy assignment. The right thing to do.
As director of His Love Counseling Services, I’m under duress because I can’t have contact visits with individuals and families who wish to come in for counseling. I’m under duress because salaries and utilities roll on.
However, I’m not fretting. I’m using the time to rest and improve the ministry. Only in a pause can I see clearly what enhancements and improvements need to be accomplished. I’m busying myself and my staff with those concerns.
If you’ve been by our office, you’ve seen our array of flags with a monarch butterfly kite hovering above them. You’ll soon see newly painted knockout rose pots and new floral arrangements in our hanging planters. I have improved the bird feeder outside the window of my counseling office to attract more of nature’s beauty on scene. The other day, I saw seven birds at my feeder with a squirrel twitching his bushy tail while stuffing his cheeks.
In addition, I’m making changes to the inside of my counseling room to display the healing words for visualization that always come up in counseling. I’m also designing counseling tools.
And I’m resting. You may see me in my red lawn chair in the parking lot enjoying the flight of the U.S., Texas, Christian and happy-face flags and glancing at the petrified wood within the little black fence near our building.
I keep up with the news, mostly watching it once a day in the evenings. I don’t watch it throughout the day because it causes mental anguish. I want to know about the deaths and about those who test positive, and I pray for them … but an unceasing barrage is too mentally painful.
Pray, rest and be careful. That is what you can do during this time. If you are doing those, you are successful.
When defensive players are out on the football field, offensive players are resting and conferring with coaches. When there’s a change of possession or a turnover, the offensive team runs out on the field, ready to take the football to the goal line.
America is going to turn around, and she will need rested “players” to take her toward the goal line of restoration. Let’s rest now to be ready then.
The Greek word for rest is anapausis, meaning cessation, refreshment. Expanding the meaning: Cessation from anxiety that will deplete, and refreshment for preparing to compete.
God rested. Jesus went aside. Now, it’s time for us to rest. This, too, will pass.
World War I passed. The Great Depression passed. World War II passed. Coronavirus will pass. Meanwhile, be careful, pray and rest.
