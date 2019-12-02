While Black Friday drew large crowds ready to take advantage of hot deals and savings, Giving Tuesday is a time for locals to give back to their favorite nonprofits and small businesses.
Several Brazoria County organizations take part in the worldwide event, which began in 2012, according to the official Giving Tuesday mission statement.
Those organizations include Lake Jackson-based Paw-some Small Critters Rescue Inc., Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, Pregnancy Help Center and True to Life Ministries.
“Giving Tuesday is kind of like a Black Friday, but instead of buying things, it’s donating toward nonprofits,” Paw-some Founder Brooke McAvoy said. “It hasn’t been around forever, but I know it’s been around at least five to 10 years.”
McAvoy said being that Paw-some is a smaller organization, her goal is to raise about $850 for her animal rescue, which always needs supplies and donations, she said.
The event follows Thanksgiving traditionally and has been a way to encourage communities to remain in a giving spirit amid the holiday rush.
“(It is) a day that encourages people to do good,” according to the Giving Tuesday mission. “Over the past seven years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.”
Residents wanting to donate can visit the official Giving Tuesday webpage at givingtuesday.org to search for local businesses and nonprofits involved, McAvoy said.
“Giving Tuesday’s global network collaborates year-round to inspire generosity around the world, with a common mission to build a world where generosity is part of everyday life,” according to the organization’s mission statement.
Many local nonprofits accept donations through PayPal, Venmo, Facebook and other official and safe avenues of giving, McAvoy said.
“Giving Tuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe,” the Giving Tuesday mission states.
Though not listed on the Giving Tuesday official website, Gulf Coast Wildlife Rescue also participates this season, Director Dana Simón said.
“One hundred percent of donations go to medicating, feeding, housing and caring for injured and orphaned local wildlife,” Simón said. “Our sole purpose is to get these animals back into the wild where they belong. Giving Tuesday gives (residents) a chance to double that donation. This Tuesday, have a positive and immediate impact on the environment.”
Every donation helps, and no amount goes unnoticed, McAvoy said.
“This year we started early with Giving Tuesday,” McAvoy said “Our goal is to raise about $850, and the event runs for about two weeks. If a business doesn’t raise at least $100, you don’t get to keep anything. For me, being so small, my donations are much appreciated.”
