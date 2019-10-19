With jack-o’-lanterns already illuminating doorsteps, many communities are announcing their local Halloween and fall-themed activities for residents of all ages to enjoy.
Many of the events, including Angleton’s Fall Festival, offer alternatives for families who don’t wish to venture out on Halloween night.
The Angleton festival, organized by Angleton Parks and Recreation, is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Freedom Park, 3105 N. Downing St.
The event features inflatables, free pumpkin patch photo opportunities, a rock wall, petting zoo, costume contest, yard games and more. The costume contest begins at noon and will be divided by age group, but all ages are welcome to participate. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group. Pumpkins will be available for purchase, and food trucks and local vendors will be on hand. For information, call 979-848-5600.
“This is a free event for the community,” recreation specialist Kimberly McGlothern said. “We’re encouraging everybody to bring a bag to put candy in. It’s a great way to get out and support the community and interact with people.”
The event was primarily intended to give back to the community and offer a family-friendly environment, she said.
“It’s fun to do things that are free because it can be hard to do things when you have a big family,” McGlothern said. “We are a big, family-friendly organization.”
Varner-Hogg Plantation will host its “Eerie Evening” from 6 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 26. The event is a guided walk around the grounds filled with ghost stories and tales of the area’s past.
The event at 1702 N. 13th St. in West Columbia will also feature haunted hayrides and storytellers. Admission is $8 per person at the gate or $6 in advance. The final house tour begins at 8:45 p.m.
For advance tickets and information, call 979-345-4656 ext. 21. Advance tickets can also be purchased in person at the visitor center.
Clute is holding its 25th annual Harvest Fun Fest from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute.
Admission is free. The event features games, a costume contest and candy. Kids 12 and under may register for the contest before 6:15 p.m. For information, call 979-265-8392 or visit www.clutetexas.gov.
Freeport is celebrating Halloween with its fall festival from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Freeport Riverplace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane.
The event features games, trunk-or-treat, a costume contest at 6 p.m. and free food. Admission is free and snacks will be available from vendors. For information, call 979-233-6061.
“It’s something safe for families with young children,” said Annabella Ramirez, Freeport program coordinator. “It’s an annual thing, we always have a great turnout.”
In order to create a safe and family-friendly trick-or-treating experience, West Columbia will host “Trick or Treat in the Park” where local businesses and organizations will line the trail for kids to receive candy from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at First Capitol Park, 1300 N. 13th St.
The event is free and includes a hayride, games, inflatable attractions and a costume contest for kids 10 and under. Registration ends at 6 p.m. For information, call 979-345-3123.
