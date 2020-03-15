ANGLETON
Savannah Hill went to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo expecting to compete for scholarship money. She left before she even had an opportunity.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which draws more than 100,000 patrons every year for big-name concerts, carnival attractions and competitions including the rodeo, youth livestock competitions and a student art show, cut short its run Wednesday out of concern the coronavirus could be spread among people in the large crowds.
The cancellation came a day before Hill, an Angleton High School sophomore, was to show her heifer, Hazel. She hopes she can show Hazel again, next year but she fears this would be her last chance.
“It was my first year showing at Houston, and I’ve been wanting to show there for a really long time,” Hill said. “Not being able to show really bummed me because I’ve spent so much time and money, and this may be the last time I show her.”
Adding to the disappointment, Hill turned 16 the day of her scheduled showing at the rodeo.
“At least my friends made my day better, so I’m thankful for them,” she said. “But next year I just might not qualify to enter in the same show.”
Her parents shared her disappointment, as they witnessed her excitement and success in the FFA program. A rule in place for the rodeo would prevent Savannah from competing against, something they hope can be waived given the unusual circumstances.
“The Houston Rodeo only gives the scramble certificate once out of your four years of school, that we understand,” her mother Jennifer Hill said. “We don’t know if they’re going to allow them to show next year, or if they’re going to give them another certificate, or if they’re just going to say that she won’t ever be able to acquire one from Houston again.
“As of Friday, they haven’t said anything yet, so we’re waiting to see.”
Being given another chance would be a great opportunity for Savannah, given the dedication she has shown through the years, her mother said.
“After showing goats for so many years, she begged us to show a heifer,” Jennifer Hill said. “But to know that she was serious, we let her do the calf scramble and she caught one.”
Hazel came from a breeder — Lori Scott with Triple Crown Ranch — and the heifer and Savannah have made a successful team.
“She did really well at the Brazoria County Fair,” Jennifer Hill said. “She placed first in her scramble class and reserve. … They’ve done really well together.”
Traylor Lenz, Angleton ISD’s agriculture teacher, is upset Savannah and other students are being deprived of the Houston Rodeo opportunity. Showing an animal is a major time and financial commitment for students and their families, he said.
“Economically, it’s got families turned upside down because there is going to be very little income for their livestock,” Lenz said. “I had a student yesterday who was pretty upset because she was saying that was her last chance as a senior. It wasn’t about the money; it was about the experience for her.”
Some livestock destined for the rodeo remained at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds on Thursday.
“There were about 80 head of hogs here that were all ready to go,” Lenz said.
The Hill family expressed gratitude for the opportunity Savannah had to show Hazel, something made possible by supporters including Sheriff Charles Wagner, Texas Capital Bank, Houston Livestock Show and Brazoria County Fair Association,” father Payton Hill said.
“We appreciate everything they’ve all done for us, giving us the opportunity to do this,” Savannah said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.