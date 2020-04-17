LAKE JACKSON — After the Paycheck Protection Program ran out of funding Thursday, Congressman Randy Weber answered questions from local business owners and residents during a scheduled conference call.
The Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance Spokesman Susheel Kumar, Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Ed Serna, and Independent Bankers Association of Texas’s Director of Growth and Development Christy Hester joined Weber for the hour-long conference.
Many of the questions in the Thursday afternoon call revolved around concerns over the Paycheck Protection Program running out of funding earlier that day. Understanding the difficult and uncertain times, Kumar assured those who called in they will have answers soon.
“If you submitted it before and you have a reference number they will get back with you,” he said. “There are millions of applications right now. They will get back with you.”
Statewide, the Small Business Administration has handled 14 years’ worth of loans in a matter 14 days, Kumar said.
The program will not accept any more applications and thousands will have to wait for further assistance, according to the administration.
Although funding has stopped, people are still encouraged to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Advance, Kumar said. Apply at covid19relief.sba.gov.
Without money in the program, Weber guarantees another round of funding will come around; it’s just a matter of when.
“This has been a bipartisan issue in Washington,” Weber said. “There will be more money. I wish I could tell you when though. Please know we are working every day for our small businesses to not only survive but thrive.”
For people with existing bank loans in the process, Hester said people might need to be more patient.
“Depending on what stage you are at in the loan various things can happen,” she said. “If it hasn’t been approved yet, bankers might hold on them.”
A concerned Alvin resident called in to ask if unemployment claims can be filed by people with Form 1099 tax forms.
Anyone who has lost their job can file for the assistance, Serna said.
“Yes, the CARES Act includes everyone and is accessible,” Serna said. “Submit your unemployment claim through us preferably online and complete form.”
John Harris, director of the Houston chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, asked about funding large charities and nonprofits that weren’t included in the last stimulus package.
Weber said he and others have pushed for those organizations to get help for awhile and hope some resolution comes soon, he said.
