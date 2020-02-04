Clute, TX (77531)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. Morning high of 63F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.