Tennard denied new trial
The former Alvin ISD police officer sentenced to 30 years in prison for a sexual assault of a child conviction will not get a new trial, District Judge Terri Holder decided.
A Brazoria County jury convicted Terry Tennard, 44, of two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child and acquitted him of two first-degree felony counts in June, The Facts previously reported.
Holder made her decision Sept. 3 after an appeal hearing in late August, according to court documents.
The jury sentenced Tennard to 15 years for each charge. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years.
A former Manvel Junior High student testified that she and Tennard had sex in his office numerous times, starting when she was 13 and ending when she was 14. Tennard was a school resource officer at the junior high.
Burn ban might be lifted
In the wake of tropical storm Imelda, many Brazoria County residents are questioning whether the recent burn ban will be lifted, county officials said.
The burn ban was put into effect Sept. 11. It can either be lifted after 90 days or after five consecutive days of a drought index below 450.
The average drought index for the county has been below the 450 mark for three days. Friday, the county average was below 100, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“As long as the index remains below 450, which I think it will, the burn ban will be lifted on Monday,” Sebesta said.
Angleton police to provide look at crime tracking
The Angleton Police Department will host an event educating residents about the new crime tracking system Data-Driven Approach to Crime and Tracking Safety, or DDACTS, officials said.
The event is at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Angleton Police Department at 101 Cannan St.
“The APD embraces the DDACTS philosophy in its continuing effort to reduce crime and injury-related traffic accidents,” the department said in a news release. “DDACTS is the driving force behind the number of traffic contacts made by police officers in Angleton.”
The event is open to the public. Officers will address residents’ questions and concerns about the program, according to the event flyer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.