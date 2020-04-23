CLUTE
Restaurant owner Audra Robinson has never faced a situation like this. But some luck, loyalty and policy changes have made it possible for her businesses to survive.
Robinson, who is a co-owner of Clute’s Asiel’s, Lake Jackson’s Poly Pop and Angleton’s Dirty South, has always fought through adversity. From a rough upbringing to owning a restaurant at 23 years old and operating them through natural disasters, her business had always thrived, she said.
However, nothing could prepare her for the pandemic.
“I want to cry just thinking about it,” Robinson said. “Because we don’t talk about that here. We talk about how we are going to open ... So we don’t think about how terrible it is to be sitting here with nobody in here.”
Since 2002, hungry guests came to Asiel’s for homestyle comfort food. Now the restaurant has an eerie feeling.
“It’s haunting to walk in here at high noon, and it’s completely empty,” Robinson said. “It is weird and just unimaginable. Every time I said this was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with, something happens that’s harder. This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to deal with.”
Asiel’s had established themselves as a local favorite for years while Poly Pop, which has been open almost two years, was known for the best crawfish in Brazoria County.
The Dirty South, the passion project for her husband, Adam, had just opened as a new concept in Angleton, which welcomes live music and dancing.
“We opened The Dirty South in October and literally spent our nest egg,” Robinson said. “We spent a ton of money opening the Dirty South, so we were not prepared for anything like this. We were doing so well. Our weekends were completely packed, and it was amazing, and then just one day, it’s gone.”
Executive orders banning gatherings of more than 10 people forced Robinson to temporarily close her latest investment, she said. To save the restaurant, Robinson relies on the others’ reputation to carry them through the crisis.
“We just dove into what we can do the best, and we have been doing nothing but selling crawfish at Poly Pop,” Robinson said. “Since Asiel’s had been here for so long that the community knows us and we are rooted.”
Robinson credits the community for the success and survival of the restaurants and their employees. Robinson’s long-tenured staff had years of developing relationships with their customers.
“The week that we were able to stay open before the governor closed us down, our customers and everyone knew something was going to happen,” Robinson said. “They were in here giving our employees $500 tips, $100 tips. Our community has just been going out of their way to be here for these guys.”
Paco Salvador has worked for Robinson as a kitchen manager — now for all three restaurants — for 17 years. He knows some customers’ orders by memory, he said.
“It was difficult to close down (Dirty South),” Salvador said. “I will be really, really happy when we get to open back up and see all of the faces.”
Everyone from the three businesses who wants to work or needs to is still here, but on reduced hours, Robinson said.
“We have enough business to support them,” Robinson said. “People are bummed sitting here, looking at an empty restaurant. It’s hard not to be.”
Robinson believes her business would be long gone before a pandemic arrived without her loyal and resilient crew, she said.
“I want them to feel special,” Robinson said. “The truth of the matter is right now people are getting unemployment checks that are more than the salary they make in the restaurant. These guys are here and have been committed and have shown up.”
Robinson believes Gov. Abbott allowing restaurants to deliver alcohol saved her restaurant, along with hundreds of others.
“We said ‘game on,’” Robinson said. “Within the first two hours of hearing that we already developed a cocktail menu. We knew this was going to save our business.”
Although Robinson has been able to fare well so far, she fears the worst is yet to come.
“Besides getting over the first two weeks of massive payroll on a 70 percent reduced income which is behind us,” Robinson said. “The new challenges are paying your vendors, paying her rent when you can only have maybe 50 percent capacity.”
Robinson was elated her vendors and lenders deferred payment for some of the bills, which became a massive relief for her and her staff, she said
“My vendors have been with me for 20 years,” she said. “You never feel like you are alone. You don’t know how important that is until you have it.”
Robinson said she is ready to reopen restaurant doors at whatever capacity the minute Abbott gives the OK, she said.
“We are going to do whatever it takes to make customers feel safe and welcomed,” Robinson said. “We believe in prayer, and we have been praying. Every day we are still open. We can pay our staff, pay vendors, and pay for our food.”
Robinson will continue fighting for her hard-working staff and her supporters that have made her businesses a part of their lives.
“One of the biggest things in my life is gratitude, and this has been the perfect opportunity to express that,” Robinson said. “We are a family here, and we help do whatever we can. Nothing compares to that. I love people, and they love people back.”
