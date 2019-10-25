The lack of charges against Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen shows justice prevailed, but the damage has been done, a spokeswoman for Bonnen said.
A months-long investigation of the June 12 meeting between Bonnen, hard-line conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan and State Rep. Dustin Burrows by the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit and Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne ended Thursday with Yenne declining to bring charges against the Angleton Republican.
Two days earlier, Bonnen announced he would not not seek reelection the House District 25 seat which he has occupied for 24 years, first elected in 1996. He will finish his 12th term in the seat, his first as speaker.
“It is unfortunate that a surreptitiously obtained 64-minute recording turned into a 10-week investigation and ultimately ended with the defamation of a man’s quarter-century in public service,” Bonnen’s communications director, Cait Meisenheimer, said in a prepared statement. “Today’s decision by the District Attorney deflates Michael Quinn Sullivan’s entire reason for going public three months ago — that, according to him, the Speaker solicited a bribe and broke the law.”
In Yenne’s statement, she said Bonnen’s offer of media credential for Texas Scorecard — a pro-conservative information arm of Empower Texans, of which Sullivan is CEO — in exchange for Sullivan’s organization politically targeting a list of Republican House members in the 2020 primary election raised the issue of whether Bonnen committed Texas Penal Code offenses. These could include bribery or misdemeanor solicitation of a gift by a public servant, Yenne said in the statement.
Yenne decided Bonnen will not be prosecuted for any crime, but called his behavior “repugnant.”
“The behavior and statements as reflected on the June 12, 2019 recording for which Speaker Bonnen has apologized are offensive, lacking in character and integrity, demeaning to other human beings including local government officials, cities and counties, and the Members of the Texas House of Representatives who placed their confidence in Speaker Bonen and are entitled to his respect,” the Thursday morning statement from Yenne reads.
Sullivan released the audio he secretly recorded during a meeting in Bonnen’s capital office Oct. 15. The recording revealed Bonnen called members of the House vile, a piece of (expletive) and other insults. Bonnen said in the recording “any mayor, county judge that is dumb (expletive) enough to come meet with me, I told them with great clarity, ‘My goal is for this to be the worst session in the history of the Legislature for cities and counties.’”
Yenne said local public servants’ goal is to better the lives of citizens, communities and the state, which benefits us all, according to her statement.
“The disparaging statements of Speaker Bonnen about local government officials, cities and counties and the statements of Repres-entative Burrows indicating his hatred of cities and counties and his intent to harm local governments in the next Legislative Session are disappointing and disturbing,” the release states.
Yenne was elected to become district attorney in 1999, and her husband, Bill Yenne, is the city manager of Lake Jackson, where he has worked since 1979.
The district attorney chose to issue the statement “given the unique public nature of these allegations and subsequent investigation,” it reads.
Sullivan criticized the decision on social media.
“Texans should ask themselves why men” including President Donald Trump and others “get indicted for little or nothing, but unethical guys like (Bonnen) don’t. The answer is simple: the criminal justice system is highly political and often illegitimate,” Sullivan wrote.
Yenne said she was elected to make tough decisions, according to the statement.
“Passing this responsibility to another District Attorney would only cause undue delay for many months and another District Attorney would be in no better position to make a decision,” she said in the statement.
Bonnen appreciates the Rangers’ thorough examination and the DA’s confirmation of no wrongdoing, Meisenheimer said in her statement.
“Unfortunately, we now live in a political climate where one is guilty until proven innocent, and not only has that thrown the ability of Republicans to hold onto our House majority into jeopardy, it sets a dangerous precedent moving forward,” she said. “While justice prevailed today, unfortunately, the damage has been done.”
