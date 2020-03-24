The Connect Transit System is avoiding all financial transactions with riders in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, while the system’s replacement by a bi-county bus system remains on meeting agendas.
Residents depend on the bus system for transportation, and that transportation needs to be reliable, safe and convenient.
“Well, not having a car, it’s the pits. But for now, this is the next best thing to ensure I can get to where I need to be,” Angleton-area resident Cody Jackson said. “At least the buses smell nice and clean and everyone is 6 feet apart, or something like that.”
Southern Brazoria County cities are considering expanding their bus system as far as is convenient for its riders.
“On Thursday at 3 p.m., we’re going to meet online with the bi-county evaluation committee to determine whether or not the Gulf Coast Center’s Connect transit system will remain running, or if it is to be replaced by the new bi-county bus system,” Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne said.
The bi-county system would connect Brazoria County-area bus riders to the Greater Houston area, Yenne said.
“I cannot confirm that the meeting will be open to the public,” Administrative Secretary Vicki Murray said. “It’s just an important meeting to ensure that Brazoria County locals in need of transportation have a good, safe option.”
Plans to add more buses have been in tow for years now, Yenne said, adding they want to increase services for bus riders.
“The bi-county system will essentially be the same bus system,” he said. “It started out as a demand-response service only, but now we have a fixed route system that’s a little over 10 years old.”
Other more timely changes to the transit system is implementation of “free fare.” Mirroring other local transit systems, the Gulf Coast Connect transit system has covered the fare machines in order to help prevent the coronavirus, Connect Transit officials said.
All cities participating in Connect Transit are on board with the “free fare” change, Murray said.
“Operating hours of the county’s current transit system remain the same,” she said. “While there are currently no restrictions for seating and distancing set, our bus drivers are asking people to sit 6 feet apart.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.