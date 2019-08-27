SWEENY
Sweeny ISD to talk budget and tax rate
The public will be able to give input about Sweeny ISD’s proposed tax rate and budget during a special meeting tonight.
The district previously et its maximum tax rate at $1.142 per $100 of appraised property value for the 2019-20 fiscal year, a decrease of 7 cents from the current year. New legislation required the 7-cent decrease.
The meeting will start at 5 p.m., but the public hearing will not start until 6 p.m., according to the agenda.
The first hour’s agenda items include a closed session to address a parent grievance appeal and possible action on the same in open session.
After the public hearing, the board will consider adopting the budget and setting the tax rate, the agenda states.
Hospital board to propose tax rate
The Sweeny Hospital District will discuss and propose a tax rate during its meeting this week.
Officials will be looking at the current budget and deciding on a tax rate for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. today at the Sweeny Community Hospital conference room at 305 N. McKinney St.
