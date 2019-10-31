LAKE JACKSON — Halloween for most families means trick or treating in decorated neighborhoods, but residents in Lake Jackson will have the option to add food, music and a costume contest to their celebrations.
The Lake Jackson Civic Center will host its third Halloween Bash from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday on the outdoor plaza behind the building. The family-oriented event is free and open to the public. Pets are welcome but must be leashed at all times.
The event will feature a costume contest, so while costumes are not mandatory, they are encouraged.
The Fab 5, a Beatles and 1960s tribute band from Houston, will headline the event for the second time. Civic Center Manager Sandra Oliver said she’s excited to be bringing the band back to Lake Jackson.
“They play a lot of the ’60s and ’70s, mostly Beatles tunes,” she said. “Their last set is usually a great party mix. They’re awesome. They’re a crowd favorite.”
The band will be dressed as the Beatles and judge the costume contest, which will have awards for adult, youth and pet participants. Prizes will be awarded for the best male, female, and group adult costumes, best male and female youth costumes, and best pet costumes.
The band will look for costumes that are creative and unique when choosing the winners.
“There’s a lot of creativity going on where people make some of these costumes at home, which really stands out,” bassist and vocalist Joe Baiardi said. “Something that stands out above just going to the store, buying a costume and putting it on.”
The band is excited to return to Lake Jackson for the event, Baiardi said. The last time The Fab 5 performed at the Halloween Bash, he saw people dressed up as Beetlejuice and band members from KISS.
“They really go all out,” he said.
Families are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and refreshments, and there will be food trucks, Oliver said. Barrel of Fun train rides will be provided for the kids.
“We always have a really good time and we always see some fantastic costumes,” Oliver said.
The Civic Center previously hosted the event indoors but moved it outside to accommodate more people. This way there’s “plenty of room for everybody,” Oliver said.
The Bash will be held rain or shine and people are encouraged to bundle up, she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.