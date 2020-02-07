ANGLETON — The evening Canadian contractor Adam Arsenault died, 40-year-old Joshua Schnizer was wearing a bright orange Astros sweatshirt.
When Schnizer walked into the courtroom Thursday morning after being found guilty of aggravated assault in events that led to Arsenault’s death, he was also wearing bright orange, though it was in the form of an issued jumpsuit.
412th District Judge Justin Gilbert sentenced Schnizer to 40 years in prison for an enhanced aggravated assault charge — an action that upgrades the second-degree felony to a first-degree felony and up to life in prison.
“Truth always comes to light,” Gilbert said. “You are a danger to society yet you ask me for mercy and you cry. When Adam was crying, did you show him mercy? You don’t deserve mercy. … Justice demands that I set your years of confinement at 40 years.”
Prosecutors recounted Schnizer’s previous assault charges, arguing that in those cases Schnizer tried to deflect blame and didn’t tell entire truths to law enforcement.
“The defendant is clearly a threat to the community,” prosecutor Josh Golden said. “He’s not taking responsibility for what he’s done. … I think it’s striking that having been convicted by a jury, he would make excuses ...”
While the state asked for a sentence of 30 years, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said she respects the sentencing body, whether it be a jury or an honorable judge.
”I believe it’s a very just sentence,” Yenne said. “Public safety is a priority and also making sure people are not subjected to violence. I feel so sorry for (Arsenault’s) family. This should never be the ending.”
A tearful Schnizer expressed remorse for drinking the evening he met Arsenault and the subsequent events, blaming his longtime battle with alcoholism.
“I’m sorry I didn’t call police,” Schnizer said. “I’m sorry I drank that night instead of staying home. I’m sorry I didn’t go back. I’m sorry a man jumped from the truck. I’m sorry he passed.”
Defense attorney Paul Kendall said the outcome was disappointing.
”It was a tough, complicated case,” Kendall said. “It was worth taking to trial, I think. We were disappointed in the outcome — there will be an appeal, I would imagine, but I won’t be a part of that.”
Despite the outcome, Kendall reiterated that Arsenault’s family acted admirably throughout the duration of the trial.
”He was a wonderful father, brother and son,” Sherry Arsenault said about her son. “He brought a lot of joy to every room. It’s been very unsettled because we didn’t know the story, so for me, now I feel settled. I’ll go back to Canada knowing everybody did everything they could to find the truth and justice.”
During her impact statement, the mother of Arsenault’s children addressed Schnizer through tears.
”Never ever did I think I’d have to sit my daughter down and look her in the eye and tell her her dad had gone to heaven,” Katie St. Lawrence said. “He was taken away from us. … Losing him has left a giant hole in our hearts. The day he passed away his girls were given a life sentence. I have truly never felt this kind of pain in my entire life.”
