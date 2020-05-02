A survey showed about two in 10 Americans are feeling depressed, hopeless or lonely amid the coronavirus pandemic, though the number is closer to one in 10 in Texas.
“I don’t know what to think in all of this,” Becky Abil said. “I’m thankful to be here, but this is a stressful time.”
Abil manages to-go orders at a Lake Jackson restaurant, and while she is glad to have an income, she is worried about her well-being. Her situation represents the conflicted, worried feelings that emerged in a recent survey.
The COVID-19 Household Impact Survey by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Data Foundation collected data from households across 10 states and eight metropolitan areas from April 20-26.
Roughly 2,190 adults nationwide, including 371 in Texas, were surveyed. Nationally, nearly 2 in 10 said they experienced feelings of loneliness, depression, nervousness, or hopelessness for at least three days. In Texas, 1 in 10 are experiencing those same emotions.
Roydon Fernandez, a contract worker from Freeport, recently found himself out of a job. He wishes he were working, but also is stressed about protecting his family.
“I need to make ends meet,” Fernandez said. “I need to feed my family, but I’m worried about their health and safety more than ever, whatever I do.”
According to survey results, 42 percent of Americans have fear of hopelessness, National Center for Health Statistics Director Charles Rothwell said via webinar.
“Thirty-one percent of Americans feel that it’s unlikely that they will be employed in three months,” Rothwell said.
Pct. 4 Commissioner David Linder thinks the community might be less despondent than the data suggests, he said.
“I know that it’s caused a lot of hardship to a lot of people, but I’ve always said ... I think that most people are taking it well,” Linder said. “We can’t help the cards we were dealt, but I think that our community is built to get through this without doom and gloom.”
NORC plans to repeat the survey weekly to provide more local data about physical, financial, social and mental health. To see the weekly survey results, visit www.covid-impact.org/results.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.