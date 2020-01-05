While most new state laws went into effect in September, there are a handful generated by the 86th Texas Legislature that arrived with the new year, some of which affect residents in Brazoria County.
Among the most relevant are temporary tax breaks for homeowners still dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters, the establishment of new flood funds, requiring college campuses to report all sexual assault and harassment accusations, and surprise medical bill regulations for state-mandated health plans.
HOUSE BILL 492
Proposition 3, which was on the ballot during the November election, allows this bill to go into effect. It was part of a group of proposed state constitutional amendments.
The bill governs how taxing entities in disaster areas can provide exemptions.
Properties with at least 15 percent damage can receive a property tax break, and that will be prorated based on when the disaster happened, said Ro’Vin Garrett, Brazoria County tax assessor-collector told The Facts in October.
The homeowner will apply for the exemption and the appraisal district will use taxpayer testimony, FEMA files and other documents to determine the extent of damage, she said.
SENATE BILL 7
The measure moved $1.7 billion from the state’s economic stabilization fund, or rainy day fund, to the Texas Water Code, which formed two new accounts: the Flood Infrastructure Fund and the Texas Infrastructure Resiliency Fund.
Both accounts will oversee and assist in flood control, drainage and financing projects throughout the state, emergency management officials said.
“It’s basically flood removal without considering municipalities and counties around them,” Brazoria County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Glen LaMont said. “Basically it’s more money to be able to take action on flood plans. It’ll create a better regional or state oversight, something that hasn’t been done in awhile, and opens up more money for flood projects and flood planning.”
SENATE BILL 212
Following a nationwide trend of sexual harassment and assault on campuses, the Texas Education Code now requires employees of both public and private higher education institutions to report any case of sexual assault or harassment if the employee witnesses an incident or gets information about one.
An employee who fails to report an incident they’re made aware of could be charged with a Class B misdemeanor.
“SB 212 was developed after many instances of sexual harassment and assault around the country had been disregarded or inappropriately handled by institutions of higher education,” Sen. Joan Huffman said in an email.
Huffman sponsored the bill which would criminalize not reporting sexual harassment.
“With studies showing 1 in 5 female college students experiencing some kind of assault during their time at college, it is imperative that victims and witnesses have a safe and reliable reporting structure, which I believe SB 212 accomplishes,” she said.
SENATE BILL 1264
While the Texas Department of Insurance reports this law will affect only about 16 percent of Texans, it protects residents with state-mandated health plans from surprise medical bills when receiving emergency treatment.
In other words, if a patient receives emergency care from a doctor they didn’t select or someone from out of their state-mandated health plan, they are legally protected from being responsible for those charges.
OTHER LAWS
House Bill 914 changes the fees for some bingo prizes. According to the bill, non-cash prizes valued over $5 will not have a fee attached to them.
House Bill 4390 establishes a Texas Privacy Protection Advisory Council to oversee the protection of privacy and personal information for small business data breaches.
