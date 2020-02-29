LAKE JACKSON — History is always behind us, and yet, is in front of us as well because of the legacy that it creates, the keynote speaker at a Brazosport College luncheon said.
“The legacy of history is the life that we live today and the world we live in,” Alveda Williams said during Thursday’s event. “History — it’s alive. That’s why Black History Month is so incredibly important: because the past shapes both the future and the present.”
Williams is the director of the Office of Inclusion for Dow Chemical and creator of Dow’s BEST Symposium, which introduces underrepresented minority doctorate talent to careers in industrial research.
“It’s so important that we show up — that we as a community support these efforts,” said Kimberly Milligan, director of employee development for the College.
Williams was the featured guest speaker for Brazosport College’s Black History Month luncheon, which is a staple event during the month of February, Milligan said. The theme of this year’s luncheon was “Innovation and Legacy.”
Williams spoke about her two children, who are growing up with a different perspective of history than she grew up with, and a very different perspective than that of her parents. People’s relationship to history changes from generation to generation, she said.
“As slavery moves farther and farther into the past, as segregation fades, it could become possible to forget why Black History Month is so important,” Williams said.
It has been more than 150 years since slavery ended, and 56 years since segregation was outlawed by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 — but “outlawed” doesn’t mean “eliminated,” she said.
Williams emphasized the legacies created by slavery and by segregation have shaped the United States as a whole, and their impact continue to affect lives. For people to understand who they are, they must know their roots, she said.
“To create the future we want, we must honor and understand the struggles, the achievements and the victories of those who came behind us,” she said.
She referenced former President Barack Obama, who once said the only reason he could stand before the American people was because somebody somewhere once stood up for him when it was risky, when it was hard and when it was not the popular thing to do.
Williams also pointed out standard history books often focus on the stories of wealthy white men while leaving out the stories of women, African Americans and other underrepresented groups — all of whom played a part in shaping the world and nation, she said.
“Black History Month is really, very much, American history month,” Williams said.
While there are many people who have played a role in shaping the history and creating the legacy of today, history continues to be written — and legacy continues to be created — by each of us, Williams said.
“During Black History Month, as we close it out, let’s be reinvigorated by the history that we’ve talked about,” Williams said. “Let’s be reinvigorated by the legacy that our forebears created for us. Let’s be reignited knowing that we too can create history and legacy.
“History, innovation, legacy — they are woven into the fabric and the tapestry of our being. They make you who you are. It’s up to you to weave them together into who you will be.”
