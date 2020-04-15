LAKE JACKSON
More than 300 animals have left the SPC A in the past month after community members responded to a call for help to foster and adopt on the shelter’s Facebook page.
The shelter, which had more than 800 animals last November, now has one-eighth that number left in the building.
“The walls used to be lined all up and down with pop-up crates with cats in them,” SPCA Board President Beate Damm said. “A few months ago we had two dogs in every kennel as well as pop-up crates.”
Damm joined the shelter board in 2017 during Hurricane Harvey, and this is the first time she has seen such a low number of animals in the facility, she said.
“I cannot remember the last time it was this empty,” Damm said. “The hallway has always had pop-ups and the back hallways, too. I can’t believe it’s empty.”
Although shelter numbers have decreased, the SPCA still is in need of monetary and physical donations, Damm said.
“The community has been extremely valuable and it’s been amazing for us,” Damm said. “We still need donations badly, though. The need hasn’t stopped yet.”
Residents who cannot adopt an animal can also relieve some of the shelter’s stress by fostering, said volunteer Skyler Miller.
“A lot of people came and helped out after we made a call out and said we really needed the community’s help with fostering,” Miller said. “Even if people can’t adopt and they can foster while we’re struggling, it would be awesome.”
Soon after the shelter announced its need for help, a lot of people came at once, Miller said.
“One Saturday I came in and there was a line out the door of people coming to foster,” she said. “It was unusual to have a line of people waiting to adopt an animal.”
Although the shelter is seeing the majority of animals leave, they are preparing for the increased intake during the next few months.
“We’re seeing animals being dumped now because people are afraid they have the virus,” Damm said. “The other thing hitting us now is kitten season. April, May and June are kitten season and it’s going to get bad.”
Although many families make the decision to foster an animal, they might end up adopting.
“We’ve had several foster fails which we’re really excited about,” Damm said. “Those are animals that people have decided to keep. A number of our foster dogs have gotten adopted already.”
The shelter asks residents to drop off animals during business hours instead of leaving them in boxes or placing them in the back fence.
“There was a little puppy tied in the bushes the other day,” volunteer Kimberly Burke said. “It blended in with the mulch; we could hardly see it.”
The shelter is in need of cleaning supplies, dish soap, laundry detergent, and cat and dog food as well as monetary donations. Call the shelter at 979-285-2340 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
