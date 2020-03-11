Groundbreaking set for new Brazoswood
Brazosport ISD will break ground May 13 on the new main campus of Brazoswood High School, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“This will be a beautiful, state-of-the-art campus our community will be very, very proud of,” Massey said.
Meanwhile, groundwork has begun on the new Career Technical Education building for Brazoswood, and the multi-sport field house is progressing as expected, he said.
“The steel is up, it’s coming up out of the ground,” Massey said.
Construction on the main campus will begin when students are released for summer break, he said. It is set to open in August 2022.
The projects are funded by a $267 million bond voter-approved bond from 2019. The new high school is expected to cost $125 million.
Scholastic Bowl raises $4,500 for planetarium
The BASF Planetarium will have about $4,500 to put back into its program after its Scholastic Bowl fundraiser last month, Planetarium Director Judi James said.
The Scholastic Bowl is the planetarium’s primary fundraiser for the year, and the money will be put toward the purchase of family friendly shows with an emphasis on space science, James said.
Full-dome shows typically cost between $6,000 and $10,000, “so it makes a good start on one,” she said.
Grant money to renovate West Columbia library
West Columbia City Council moved forward with plans to renovate the West Columbia Public Library using a grant from the Tocker Foundation.
The funding will be used to paint the library, install flooring, improve the book drop and any other concerns found. Pct. 4 Commissioner David Linder’s office and the Community Development Block Grant program also are behind the renovations.
Money from the Tocker Foundation, which is dedicated to the support of rural libraries of Texas, will not be unavailable until October and will fall under next year’s fiscal budget, City Manager Debbie Sutherland said.
