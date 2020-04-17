LAKE JACKSON — A man accidentally shot and seriously injured himself in an apartment in the 100 block of Lake Road, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Carey Lankford said.
Police responded at 10:06 a.m. Friday after the man called to report the accidental shooting, Lankford said. He did not have the man’s age or whether he lived in the apartment complex.
The man was taken by ambulance then medical helicopter to a Houston hospital, Lankford said. He did not have an update on the man’s condition Friday afternoon and likely will not get one since it was a request for medical services after an accident, not a crime, he said.
He could not say where in the body the man was shot, Lankford said.
Lankford did not know whether anyone else was in the apartment when the gun fired, he said. It was a revolver-style gun and it was unclear what the man was doing with it when it discharged, he said.
The gun was not stolen, which police know because it is standard procedure to check, Lankford said.
“There is nothing to suggest that this is anything other than self-inflicted, accidental,” he said.
They do not expect to file any charges at this point, Lankford said.
