WEST COLUMBIA — Vaping continues to be a prominent concern for teenagers around the country and Columbia High School is not an exception. First-year principal Scott Moody felt the need to bring this issue to a broader audience.
Moody teamed with representatives from the Bay Area Council on Drugs and Alcohol and invited Columbia-Brazoria ISD parents to a joint town hall meeting last month.
“Vaping is like an epidemic at all schools right now, not just mine,” Moody said. “Every principal I’ve talked to is having this issue as well. The kids just don’t understand the dangers behind it.”
Parents needed to be aware of potential hazards and the various ways their kids could hide vape pods and pens, Moody said. Manufacturers have made concealment easier by developing vape pens disguised as flip keys, writing pens, and USB drives.
Students have been caught with hoodies with a pen installed in the strings, Moody said.
With confiscations on a daily basis, Moody wanted a way to impact students in and out of the classroom.
“My teachers will do a great job of teaching the core subjects in the classroom, but I want to address the stuff that’s real,” Moody said.
Parents searched a mock teenager’s room for suspicious items including drug paraphernalia, references, or any evidence of possible use during a presentation from Bay Area Council Youth Coordinator William Rich at the town hall meeting.
The room was littered with obvious signs including glass pipes, e-cigarettes and pill bottles but was also scattered with common household items such as mouthwash, eye drops, and incense that would never raise a concern. Rich uses the room to inform parents that these health hazards could be hiding in plain sight, he said.
“Parents don’t usually know what to look for when it comes to vapes,” Rich said. “They are very easy to hide and this gives parents an idea of what to look for.”
Moody said he received high praise for the “much-needed” event and that multiple parents thanked him and the organization for bringing light to the situation.
Moody plans to organize more events like this to inform parents and students on the real issues that affect the community. He plans to hold a human trafficking presentation for parents April 9 with Unbound Houston, continuing the outreach of information to the community he hopes to help.
