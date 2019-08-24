Spots remain for Refuge for Women tour
The Gulf Coast chapter of Refuge for Women still has a limited number of spots available for a tour of a safe house the organization is in the process of purchasing.
Five slots are still available, said Vicki Kirby, director of the Gulf Coast chapter.
While the tour is free, it’s an opportunity to learn about human trafficking in the area and see how community members can get involved in the fight to end the exploitation, Kirby said.
The organization is also seeking partnerships, she said.
For more information or to secure a spot on the tour, email Kirby at vicki.kirby@refugeforwomen.org.
Highway 288-B work resumes in coming week
The contractor has begun some preliminary work on Highway 288-B construction and the Texas Department of Transportation is working with the contractor to have the major aspects of the project going by next week, state agency spokesman Danny Perez said via email.
He is looking at the project being completed by spring 2021, Perez said.
The long-idle resurfacing project on Highway 288-B between Clute and Freeport could start again this month, the state transportation department previously said.
Construction began last summer on the project to remove and replace existing concrete pavement on Highway 288-B. The concrete sections on the inner lanes of the road were replaced and construction crews left early this year.
The project includes all of the roadways entering and exiting the cloverleaf, including Highway 288-B, Highway 288 and Highway 332. The work is estimated to cost about $13.9 million.
T.W. Ogg to have official ribbon-cutting next month
T.W. Ogg opened to pre-kindergarten through fourth-grade students Wednesday, Brazosport ISD’s first day of school. It is the third of five replacement campuses residents voted to fund with a $175 million bond in 2014, Superintendent Danny Massey previously said.
The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5, according to the school district.
T.W. Ogg Elementary first welcomed students in September 1958.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.