LAKE JACKSON — NuEyes developed a device that has changed the lives of many people with visual impairments and will be coming to Lake Jackson for a free screening on Saturday.
Ron Martin, the district administrator for Brazosport Breakfast Lions Club, found the augmented reality glasses for his father-in-law, Robert Rae, who is visually impaired.
Robert Rae deleted many things on his computer because he couldn’t see, Jeff Rae, his son, said.
“Then you’d come home, and he was upset every single time because he had to ask (someone) to put (the things he deleted) back on (the screen) again,” Martin said.
And watching TV was difficult because Robert Rae asked many questions about who was on the screen and what they were doing.
“So now he wears them,” Jeff Rae said. “He can see everything, and he says it’s like being in the theater.”
Robert Rae wears the glasses for about eight hours a day, and Martin and Jeff Rae haven’t had to fix his computer since he received the device.
The augmented reality glasses are free for veterans through the Veterans Administration and have been approved by the federal government, Martin said.
The device can magnify images up to 18 times, while providing the user a 101-degree field of view. Designed with ease of use in mind, the device features two buttons on the right-hand side to control the glasses and has variable magnification for different daily tasks. The glasses also provide different contrasts the user can choose from, depending on the eye condition.
The device works well for people with macular degeneration or low vision and is WiFi and Bluetooth capable, with an optical character reader that can read the text that a person is looking at. TV and movies can also be streamed from the device.
With a four-hour battery life, a recharge rate of 30 minutes, and the ability to plug in an external battery, people can use it all day, Philip Monroe, a distributor for NuEyes, said.
Lions of Brazoria County will provide a free screening of the device at 1:30 pm Saturday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center Grand Ballroom. The event is open to the public and Lions can vision screen children starting at six months old.
There is a $500 discount for people that either attend the event or go through the Lions Club to purchase the device.
Members of the Club will also be screening kids and anyone who walks through the door with the other glasses they have, so people can bring their children and have their vision screened for school, Martin said.
Monroe, keynote speaker for the event, will also be there to help people learn how to use the device. He first came across NuEyes, after searching for help for his visually impaired daughter.
“It is life-changing,” Monroe said. “Think about if you take your hand and put it (six inches) in front of your nose and that’s as far as you can see. With these glasses on, all of a sudden you can see across a room. You can see who you’re having dinner with (and)… the eggs on your plate. You can read. You can watch television, instead of just listening to it.”
