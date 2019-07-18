LAKE JACKSON — An architect’s design has brought Keep Lake Jackson Beautiful’s Governor’s Achievement Award project idea a step closer to reality.
iAD Architect Brent Bowles joined the project out of a “labor of love” and designed an elevated tree sculpture to be placed in the southwest corner in front of Lake Jackson Municipal Court, he said at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Lake Jackson received $210,000 toward a beautification project after winning its category for the 2018 Governor’s Community Achievement Award under Keep Texas Beautiful.
Lake Jackson Volunteer Coordinator Terri Cardwell said the corner at the intersection of Oak Drive and Highway 332 is a central location that is in Texas Department of Transportation’s right of way, meaning the project can be placed there.
Bowles’ design is about 20 feet tall and elevates the tree design, which is based on the city’s logo with low, sweeping branches, to prevent climbers or people’s heads from hitting it, he said. The base has two brick tiers that match the brick laid downtown, Bowles said.
Based on the design, one tier of brick will read “Lake Jackson.” Councilman Gerald Roznovsky suggested placing a veterans seal on the bottom tier, to correspond with that portion of Oak Drive that is also known as Veterans Memorial Parkway, which was well-received at the meeting.
The brick layers would be large enough for people to sit underneath the tree, according to the design.
The design features two steel-plate trees that intersect, giving a 3-dimensional look from every perspective. It would be finished with a durable powder coat, making it resistant to weather and any other damage, Bowles said.
The design is “extremely preliminary and very much a work in progress,” he said. It has yet to be presented to a structural engineer, but they do plan on it, he said.
Bowles and Cardwell also introduced the “second phase” of the project to council, which would be two signs on either side of the tree, one facing the Highway 332 access road and the other facing Oak Drive. These would be separate from the art design because Texas Department of Transportation does not allow digital signs with its projects, Cardwell said.
The design for the horizontal sign facing Oak Drive would include an 80-inch monitor that could advertise city events.
The cost of the signs is not yet determined, Bowles said. This project would likely be part of the 2020-21 fiscal budget, City Manager Bill Yenne said.
Mayor Bob Sipple expressed his thanks for including a design for signs with this project, since he has been hoping to get a sign put up in front of the Civic Center since his election campaign.
Council unanimously approved the design with the absence of Councilman J.B. Baker.
